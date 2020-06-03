Billie Eilish's Songs That Have Not Yet Crossed 50 Million Mark On YouTube

Billie Eilish, the 18-year-old American singer, has garnered a lot of accolades in her career at a very young age and has many iconic songs to her name. The Bad Guy singer has broken many music records with her songs and was recently named as the Billboard Woman of the Year in 2019 as well.

Her songs like All the good girls go to hell, Ocean Eyes, You should see me in a crown, Bellyache, Hostage, and Come out and play are some of the many tracks that made a mark in the music industry. With most of her songs crossing a 100 Million views on YouTube, check out some songs that haven't yet managed to cross 50 million views on YouTube as of yet.

ALSO READ| Billie Eilish's Photos With Travis Scott And Other Artists; Check Out

When I was Older - 15 Million views

When I Was Older was released on January 9, 2019, and features in the Oscar-nominated movie Roma. Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell co-wrote the song. The song showcases lullaby-influenced instrumentation. The title of the song states that the music for When I Was Older was inspired by the movie Roma itself.

ALSO READ| Billie Eilish Releases Her Short Film 'Not My Responsibility' About Body Shaming

I love you - 44 Million views

I Love You is a song from Billie's debut studio album titled When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The electronic track has ska-influenced instrumentation and is said to be hugely inspired by the puzzle video game of the same name.

Bored - 26 Million views

The song Bored was featured as the OST for the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. The tone of the song strikes the right chord for all the girls suffering from a bad relationship where the partner is disrespectful and is far away from accepting any kind of change.

ALSO READ| Here's How Billie Eilish’s 'Ocean Eyes' Turned Her Into An Overnight Sensation?

ilomilo - 24 Million views

Billie Eilish song ilomilo talks about the fear of separation and is perfectly expressed with her distorted and stuttering voice paired with a deformed bass. The song features in Billie Eilish's album titled When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Six Feet Under - 11 Million views

Six Feet Under is a Billie Eilish song that was released in 2016, as her second single on SoundCloud. Post that, it was also released with Darkroom/Interscope Records. The song is written and produced by her brother Finneas O'Connell. The song is about a person who is not able to fully recover from a breakup. the song is a perfect heartbreak ballad for many Billie Eilish song lovers.

ALSO READ| Five Amusing Billie Eilish Moments From 'Hot Ones': Watch Them Here

Promo Image courtesy: Billie Eilish YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.