Jubin Nautiyal's Melodious Telugu Songs: From 'Oka Nuvvu Oka Nenu' To 'Mounamma'

Popular singer Jubin Nautiyal began his music career by singing Ek Mulaqat for the 2014 film Sonali Cable. The singer has now become fan-favourite because of his melodious voice. Jubin Nautiyal has sung several hit songs like Tumhe Kitna Chahein Hum from Kabir Singh, Kaabil Hoon from Kaabil and many more. Along with Bollywood, the singer has also lent his voice for Telugu songs which were lauded by fans. Here’s taking a look at Jubin Nautiyal’s Telugu songs.

Oka Nuvvu Oka Nenu

Composed by S Thaman, Oka Nuvvu Oka Nenu is a romantic number featuring Vishnu Manchu and Shriya Saran. Oka Nuvvu Oka Nenu is aesthetically shown showcasing intimate moments between the newlywed couple. The heart-warming lyrics of the song are penned down by Ramajogayya Sastry. One can feel the romance watching Oka Nuvvu Oka Nenu which is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Shreya Goshal.

The song is from the 2018 action drama movie Gayatri helmed by Madan. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Sivaji, a stage artist, who finds whereabouts of his daughter who disappeared two decades ago and finds out her kidnapper. Listen to the romantic melody Oka Nuvvu Oka Nenu here:

Mounamma

Mounamma is a peppy dance number from the Telugu version of the Bollywood movie Street Dancer 3D. The dance number is sung jointly by Aditya Iyengar, Jubin Nautiyal, Siddharth Basrur. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, Monuamma features Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor performing crazy dance moves. Their stellar performance and dancing skills were loved by fans and critics alike.

Mila Mila Merise

Mila Mila Merise is a hit Telugu dance number sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Sukriti Kakar and Abhishek. Composed and produced by Abhijit Vaghani, the Spanish vocals are given by Ena Marley. The peppy number is from the movie Amavas starring Sachiin Joshi, Nargis Fakhri, Navneet Kaur Dhillon and Ali Asgar Agha.

Guppedantha Gunde Lona

Guppedantha Gunde Lona is another hit song from the movie Amavas. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Muchhal. Amavas is 2019 horror movie helmed by Bhushan Patel. Produced by Viiking Media Entertainment, the plot of the movie revolves around a couple whose lives turned into a nightmare as dark forced wait beneath the shadows of a haunted bungalow in which they decided to stay.

