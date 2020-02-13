Bhumi Pednekar's Casual Looks Will Help You Pick Your Next Off-duty Outfit

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is all set for the release of her upcoming movie Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship. The movie is scheduled to release theatrically on February 21, 2020. Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most popular celebrities in India today. Apart from getting critically acclaimed for her movies, she is well known among her fans for her stupendous fashion sense.

Bhumi Pednekar has made headlines several times be it in her ethnic looks or western outfits. She has been making waves in Bollywood with her ravishing sartorial choices. Bhumi Pednekar is one of those celebs who is an active social media user. The Bala actor often takes to Instagram, to share her stylish outfits with her fans.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram is filled with fashionable outfits which one can takes cues from especially when one has to nail the casual outfits. Bhumi's casual outfits ideas are a must-try. Here is a compilation of Bhumi Pednekar’s casual outfits that one can take inspiration from.

Bhumi Pednekar is seen sporting black full sleeves skin-tight top which she paired with denim pants. Bhumi accessorised her casual look with casual sandals.

The actor is seen sporting a salmon pink skin-fit dress featuring a single balloon sleeve which she accessorised with earrings.

Bhumi is seen wearing a green crop-top paired with a denim skirt and sheer green jacket. She opted for nude heels to go with it.

Here, she is seen wearing a white full sleeves shirt paired with a quirky thigh-high slit skirt

With quirky olive green jumpsuit paired with red heels, Bhumi has got this combination just right.

The actor has paired quirky blue flowy jumpsuit paired with statement sandals.

Bhumi can be seen in a black t-shirt which she paired with blue denim jeans. She accessorised her outfit with hoops, black heels and a watch

The actor is looking glamorous in a white shirt which featured balloon Sleeves. Bhumi paired her shirt with a shimmer blue skirt with frills at the bottom.

