Bhumi Pednekar's Elegant White Outfits Will Help You Style Right

Bhumi Pednekar will be soon returning to the silver screen with the movie Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship. Apart from her movies, Bhumi posts a number of fashionable outfits on her Instagram profile. Check out some of the stylish looks Bhumi has carried effortlessly in white.

Bhumi Pednekar acing the squat pose

Bhumi Pednekar flaunted her fit body by wearing this fitted white bodycon and posing in a squat pose. The USP of her white outfit is the puffed sleeves. Even though she went with the no accessories look for this outfit, her silver heels and glossy lips just looked perfect with her white bodycon outfit.

White and blue ensemble

Bhumi has paired a satin white shirt with a heavy brocade blue short skirt. She wore the dress which was by Pranita Shetty. For the heels, she went for feathery stilettoes. The puffed sleeves white shirt and blue skirt looks like a perfect match and can easily be worn by anyone.

White formal gown

Bhumi Pednekar is dressed up in a serene white formal gown for IFFAM Press Conference in Macau. She chose to complete her look with gold platform heels and donned flower earrings to complete her look.

Bhumi in Manish Malhotra white saree

Bhumi Pednekar is looking stunning in this white glam saree by ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra. The saree is simple yet classy and complements Bhumi's tone completely.

