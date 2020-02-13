Bhumi Pednekar's Best Ruffled Looks To Take Fashion Inspiration From

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the famous actors in Bollywood. She made her debut in Bollywood with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, alongside Aayushmann Khurrana. She was shown as an overweight wife in her debut film, but in her next movie, she gave a new surprise to the audience with her stunning body. She did not stop after that. She was recently seen in a movie called Pati Patni Aur Woh. With time she has improved her fashion sense. Bhumi slays in almost all the look that she sports in movies and for promotions. Have a look at the best-ruffled look that was worn by her

Bhumi Pednekar loves ruffled outfits and here's proof

Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning with her halter neck black ruffled dress, with a colorful waist belt. She finished the look with a messy bun and silver pointed heels. Have a look at the outfit below:

Bhumi Pednekar looks like pink candy floss in this pink long ruffled look. She is wearing a sleeveless, pink dress with a plain pink waist belt. She donned a low pony look with shiny eye shadow and lipstick to go with the outfit. Have a look at the outfit below:

Bhumi is seen in all pink in the amazing ruffled blouse and lehenga. She has a touch of pink on her face as well, with the pink eyeshadow and pink cheeks. She has also put on some silver accessories which go perfectly fine with the dress. Have a look:

