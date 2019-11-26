The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bhumi Pednekar's Best Ethnic Outfits To Take Inspiration From

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. Here are the best ethnic looks of Bhumi Pednekar. Read ahead to know all about it

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. Having done films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the actor has successfully made a unique place of her own in Bollywood. Along with being famous for being the versatile actor that she is, Bhumi is also well-known for her fashion sense. Here are the best ethnic looks of Bhumi Pednekar-

Bhumi Pednekar best ethnic looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Recently, Bhumi Pednekar donned an orange colour saree. The blouse of the saree had a deep neck and was sleeveless. The saree had stripes of light orange colour and a frill border. She gave her hair a messy look and tied a pony at the back. She accessorised her outfit with big black rings. She completed her look with nude shade makeup and dark brown lipstick.

Also Read | Krystle D'Souza: When The Fittrat Actor Stunned In Ethnic Outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar is seen posing in an off-white sequin dress. She wore a deep neck, sleeveless velvet blouse. The actor gave her look a side partition messy look. She completed her look by wearing silver metallic nail paint and applying nude shade makeup with a light brown lipstick.

Also Read | Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget's Incredible Ethnic Looks That You Can Swear By

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar opted for a gorgeous black saree. The saree is transparent with a shimmery border. She wore a shimmery deep neck,  backless blouse under the saree. Bhumi gave her hair middle partition and beachy waves at the bottom. She gave the final touch by wearing nude makeup and doing smokey eyes.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha's Best Ethnic Looks To Draw Inspiration From

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Here, Bhumi Pednekar went for a black printed lehenga. She wore a sleeveless black blouse with small multi-coloured mirrors stitched to it. Bhumi wore a high waist skirt with multi-coloured flowers printed on it. She let her dupatta flow naturally on the lehenga. She wore heavy earrings and gave her straight hair a center partition. She completed her look with light and natural makeup.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Ethnic Looks From The Actor's Wardrobe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

For an event, Bhumi Pednekar wore an off-white lehenga. The blouse of the lehenga is full-sleeves with a high neck. She wore a high waist skirt with both, the blouse and the skirt having golden floral print all over it. She took a plain dupatta on top with a printed border. She left her hair open with a middle partition and applied nude makeup.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG