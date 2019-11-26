Bhumi Pednekar's Best Ethnic Outfits To Take Inspiration From

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. Having done films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the actor has successfully made a unique place of her own in Bollywood. Along with being famous for being the versatile actor that she is, Bhumi is also well-known for her fashion sense. Here are the best ethnic looks of Bhumi Pednekar-

Bhumi Pednekar best ethnic looks

Recently, Bhumi Pednekar donned an orange colour saree. The blouse of the saree had a deep neck and was sleeveless. The saree had stripes of light orange colour and a frill border. She gave her hair a messy look and tied a pony at the back. She accessorised her outfit with big black rings. She completed her look with nude shade makeup and dark brown lipstick.

Bhumi Pednekar is seen posing in an off-white sequin dress. She wore a deep neck, sleeveless velvet blouse. The actor gave her look a side partition messy look. She completed her look by wearing silver metallic nail paint and applying nude shade makeup with a light brown lipstick.

Bhumi Pednekar opted for a gorgeous black saree. The saree is transparent with a shimmery border. She wore a shimmery deep neck, backless blouse under the saree. Bhumi gave her hair middle partition and beachy waves at the bottom. She gave the final touch by wearing nude makeup and doing smokey eyes.

Here, Bhumi Pednekar went for a black printed lehenga. She wore a sleeveless black blouse with small multi-coloured mirrors stitched to it. Bhumi wore a high waist skirt with multi-coloured flowers printed on it. She let her dupatta flow naturally on the lehenga. She wore heavy earrings and gave her straight hair a center partition. She completed her look with light and natural makeup.

For an event, Bhumi Pednekar wore an off-white lehenga. The blouse of the lehenga is full-sleeves with a high neck. She wore a high waist skirt with both, the blouse and the skirt having golden floral print all over it. She took a plain dupatta on top with a printed border. She left her hair open with a middle partition and applied nude makeup.

