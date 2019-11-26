Krystle D'Souza: When The Fittrat Actor Stunned In Ethnic Outfits

Krystle D'Souza is one of the top and successful television actors we have today. She debuted in the entertainment industry with Ekta Kapoor’s Kahe Naa Kahe. She is currently winning accolades for her web series Fittrat. There are speculations that she is all set to feature on the big screen by replacing Kriti Kharbanda in Rumi Jaffery’s directorial Chehre. The actor has become a social sensation and has been lauded for her exquisite style game. Here are Krystle D'Souza’s best ethnic outfits that received comments from not only her fans but popular faces in the industry too.

Krystle D'Souza's ethnic wardrobe

Recently, Krystle D'Souza donned an off-white lehenga for one of her shoots. She opted for a double-layered golden dupatta. It was her radiant makeup which stole the show in the entire look. With a dainty neckpiece, her outfit looked perfect.

The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor opted for a dazzling gold lehenga on the occasion of Diwali. Her blouse was all about golden embellishments and mirror work. Krystle D'Souza wore nude makeup and complimented her look with a huge set of ornaments. With some tiny curls in her hair, Krystle’s ethnic outfit perfectly suits the wedding season.

For another Diwali event, the Belan Wali Bahu actor went for a beautiful green lehenga. All eyes were on her differently crafted blouse. Krystle D'Souza's blouse and neckpiece were attached together with beads. The actor did not wear any accessories for this look. Her flawless makeup further added more glam to her overall ethnic outfit.

Krystle D’Souza sported a baby pink lehenga for one of her parties. She wore a closed neck ornament and chose bold eye makeup. The Fittrat actor paired it with a matte lip colour. Krystle D’Souza's ethnic attire was much loved by her fans and also received comments from her fellow friends in the industry.

