Ponytail Hairstyle: 5 Ways To Level Up Your Ponytail Game

The ponytail hairstyle is the one that goes with each and every look, no matter how you style it. And it packs so much functionality, and it is easy to style. Ponytails are also helpful in various ways like If you’re running late or if you haven’t washed your hair, you can rock one. If a particular hairstyle that you tried went terribly wrong, a ponytail is the solution.

A ponytail can be rocked at all times, when you are in the gym or when you go out for a party. There are also several variations that you can try. Let’s look at the ways by which you can level up your ponytail game.

Suits your face

Make sure your ponytail fits your face. Tie it in a way that compliments your facial features. If you have a small chin, wear your ponytail at the nape of your neck to balance your features. If you’re not on the younger side anymore wear your hair high for an immediate lift. Play around and keep experimenting with volume as well.

Work with texture

Curling hair before gathering them into a ponytail looks good. Don’t just rock an ordinary ponytail. Gather your curls or waves into a high ponytail.

Camouflage the rubber band

Blending in is important when rocking a ponytail. Choose an elastic that matches your hair. Grab a slice of hair from your ponytail and wrap it around the elastic, covering it completely. This tip might come in use.

Add braids

Braids are still among the top hair trends. You can play around and experiment. Making a few small braids within your ponytail will make it look exceptional. You can add a pile of braids on top, or add a tight braid along a centre part.

Leave it messy

Messy ponytails are also an indication of a carefree yet alluring mindset. Let a few tendrils float around your face. That way it will look good.

