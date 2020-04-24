Bhumi Pednekar Or Divya Khosla Kumar: Who Pulled Off Black Ethnic Outfit Better?

Bhumi Pednekar, along with being an amazing actor, is also an enthusiastic fashionista. The actor sets fashion trends and stuns in every outfit she wears. Bhumi is an avid social media user and keeps updating her social media handles. On the same line, Divya Khosla Kumar, popularly known for Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi is an amazing actor with great fashion sense and amazing looks. Recently, both these Bollywood divas flaunted similar black ethnic outfits. Check them out below-

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar Talks About Her 'similar Cameos' In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' & 'Bhoot'

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar's Trendy Hairstyles Are A Must-try For Your Next Wedding Function

Bhumi Pednekar or Divya Khosla Kumar, who wore the black ethnic wear better?

The glamorous Bhumi Pednekar in Tribal Thread Embroidery lehenga skirt-

This picture of Bhumi looks stunning as the actor is seen showing off her jawline in the perfect pose. She is wearing a sleeveless black-based multi-color blouse. Bhumi Pednekar donned the attractive tribal thread work with black exotic and gorgeous lehenga. She completed the look with slightly curly hair and nude make-up.

Image courtesy: @bhumipednekar

Also read | Divya Khosla Kumar Shares A Hilarious 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi' Meme Featuring PM Modi

Divya Khosla Kumar in a black ethnic Benarasi Lehenga

The actor and filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar was spotted sporting a similar black outfit. The dress consisted of a plunging neckline long top with long floor-length sleeves. She paired the top with a high-waist, long, matching skirt. The skirt had a flared design and it was a flowy dress with layers. Divya Khosla Kumar was also wearing a heavy choker neckpiece that featured black and golden gems and the necklace also had a green-hued pearl-drop gem. Take a look at her picture.

Image courtesy: @divyakhoslakumar

Image courtesy: @divyakhoslakumar

Also read | Divya Khosla Kumar Shares A BTS Video Of Her New Video Song 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.