Bhumi Pednekar To Deepika Padukone, Celebs-inspired Bridal Lehengas To Amp Up Your Look

Bollywood celebrities leave no stone unturned in experimenting with new outfits. Be it an event or their wedding, they have always opted for some classic trends with the added drama of either sleeves or jewellery. There are several Bollywood actors who have given major bridal look inspiration with their looks. Here is a compilation of a few bridal lehengas to inspire your bridal wardrobe.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar wore a beautifully embroidered ensemble for a photoshoot. The actor wore a red lehenga with golden floral embroidery. Her lehenga was paired with a mesh embroidered choli with black sleeve detailing. Bhumi Pednekar's look was glammed up with a big chunky necklace and maang teeka. Her makeup was subtle with kohl eyes and nude lip colour.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's bridal lehenga was a pure classic. The actor wore a red lehenga with golden embroidery all-over. She paired it with a red choli and dupatta. Her look was amped up with a red embroidered dupatta that she had worn over her whole outfit. Deepika Padukone's look was accessorised with a chunky golden neckpiece, a big nose-ring, and a maang teeka.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's bridal look was simple yet elegant. She wore a red lehenga with sequinned texture print and paired it with the same patterned choli. She complimented the look with a red plain dupatta with a sequinned border. Priyanka Chopra's look was accesorised with a neckpiece, nose-ring, and a maang teeka. The actor's look was completed with subtle makeup and hair.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's bridal look was not a classic red lehenga but with a shade of white. Anushka Sharma wore an off-white lehenga with pink and silver floral embroidery. She completed her look with a chunky necklace, earrings, nose-ring, and maang teeka.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's bridal look was a classic traditional lehenga. Sonam Kapoor wore a red lehenga with golden embroidery and a multi-colour border. The actor completed her look with the same design choli and dupatta. She amped up her look with a three-layered neckpiece and a maang teeka. Sonam Kapoor's makeup look was kept subtle with a nude makeup palette.

