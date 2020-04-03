Kajol's Films Where She Played Role Of A Beautiful Bride That Are A Must Watch; See Here

Kajol has given memorable performances in movies like My Name Is Khan, Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Fanaa, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, among others. Other than being a successful movie star herself, she is also married to actor Ajay Devgn. The 45-year-old actor has played a bride and got married in several of her films, take a look at these few here.

Kajol's films where her characters get married

Kajol is a fine and versatile actor who can do justice to any role she commits to. She comes from a family of actors as her mother was a very famous actor of her time, Tanuja. Kajol has played a bride's role in many of her movies, check out these.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a very popular Bollywood film directed by Karan Johar. The movie starred Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherji, Salman Khan and others in the lead roles. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was produced by Yash Johar. The film circulates around three college friends whose life changes completely after college. Kajol gets married to Shah Rukh Khan's character in the climax of the film. Check out the title track of the film below.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is yet another very popular Hindi film that was released in the year 2001. The film featured the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.

Kajol's character in the movie gets married to Shah Rukh's persona against all odds as a result of which Shah Rukh Khan loses his family and home. The movie is still one of the most classic movies ever made. The film was directed by Karan Johar and produced by Yash Johar. Check out the trailer of the movie, below.

Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain

Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain is a 1999 Hindi film directed by Satish Kaushik. The movie starred Kajol, Anil Kapoor and others in the lead roles.

The plot of the movie revolved around a contract marriage. Anil Kapoor's character Vijay would only marry if the bride, Kajol would sign a contract that would annul the marriage if they fail to fall in love with each other in the next one year. Catch the title track from the movie here.

