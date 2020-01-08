The Debate
The Debate
'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Box Office Update: Kartik-Bhumi Starrer Earns Well On Week Five

Bollywood News

'Pati Patni Aur Woh', the official remake of the 1978 hit movie of the same name, has managed to surpass the collections of its original. Read on to know more.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday in the lead, is continuing to rake in big numbers at the box office. The movie, released on December 6, 2019, has reportedly earned about Rs. 24 Lakhs at the box office on its fifth week. Here is a detailed report of Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pati Patni Aur Woh total box office collections 

Pati Patni Aur Woh, released earlier last month, has managed to maintain a golden run at the box office. The movie reportedly collected Rs. 8.34 crores on its first day in the Domestic circuit, making it one of the highest first-day grosser of Kartik Aaryan. With a total box office collection of Rs. 86 crores, Pati Patni Aur Woh, has made it to the list of highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2019. Here is a detailed week-wise box office update of Pati Patni Aur Woh

Upcoming movies of Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is reportedly shooting for Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2. Besides Dostana 2, he also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Imtiaz Ali's untitled movie. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar are busy with a slew of movies in their kitty. Ananya Panday recently announced the wrap of her next release, Khaali Peeli. The movie, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in the lead, is all set to hit the screens by 2020. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for Karan Johar's directorial Takht. The historical drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia Bhatt. The movie is expected to hit the silver screens in 2020.

