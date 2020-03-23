Bhumi Pednekar Ups The Fashion Quotient With Her Earrings & These Pics Prove It

Bhumi Pednekar might just be a few movies old but she has won the hearts of millions and managed to create a special place for herself in the film industry. The actor who stepped into the Bollywood film industry with Dum Laga Ke Haisha is quite a fashionista. When it comes to fashion, fans enjoy scrolling Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram handle.

From funky outfits to casual wears, Pednekar has sported an array of outfits but there is yet another thing that the actor often dons and that is her earrings. With all that said now, here are some of her photos where she can be seen sporting some exquisite earrings. Check out below:

Bhumi Pednekar's stunning earring collection

Donning a purple ruffled dress, the actor looked stunning as she can be seen posing for the camera. Side parted hair with mini hoops and nude makeup complimented her overall look. Have a look:

The dewy beauty flaunted her flawless skin with minimal makeup in this picture. She opted for a traditional attire and left her hair open for the look. She teamed her outfit with chandelier earrings and choker metallic necklace.

Donning an all-black ruffled sleeveless dress, she can be seen sporting her bold side in the outfit. The actor tied her hair back in a messy way and left some flicks. She teamed her outfit with contrasting coloured cluster earrings.

In another picture, Bhumi Pednekar posed in a mustard coloured outfit with white stripes. Apart from her outfit what caught the attention was the accessories that Pednekar wore. She opted for metallic long triangle-shaped earrings.

