Bhumi Pednekar And Ranbir Kapoor's Throwback Picture Is Unmissable, See Pic

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao are all set to unite for the sequel to National-Award winner-Badhaai Ho. Apart from being quintessentially amazing on-screen, Bhumi Pednekar is also very active on social media. Did you know she is friends with Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor?

Bhumi Pednekar's picture with Ranbir Kapoor is unmissable

In 2012, Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram handle. Ranbir has pulled off a shimmery silver kurta, which is exactly what he was worn for his popular song -Dilli Wali Girlfriend from his super-hit movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's behind-the-scenes pictures from her movie sets are hard to miss

Both Bhumi Pednekaer and Ranbir Kapoor are all smiles in the photograph, as they share a warm bear hug. Many have commented on the duo's adorable picture. While some shared hearts, many called him 'cute'. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's throwback picture with Ranbir Kapoor here.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar shares 'paranoia' updates as she travels amid Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar has been roped in for Karan Johar's much-acclaimed directorial Takht, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal. Bhumi will also feature opposite Akshay Kumar in Durgavati, a horror film and a remake of a Telugu blockbuster titled Bhagaamathie starring the Baahubali 2 actor Anushka Shetty.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He also gearing up for Shamshera, in which he will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma's pics with Ranbir Kapoor will make you want to see them in a film again

Also Read | When Brooklyn-99 team pulled fans' legs & all they could say was "cool cool cool no doubt"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.