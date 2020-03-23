When Bhumi Pednekar Redefined Beauty With No-makeup Avatars; See Pics

Bollywood is all about glamour. But there are a few actors who never shy away from flaunting their non-glamourous avatar. Being one of them, actor Bhumi Pednekar has often given a sneak peek into her behind the camera life, in which she seems like a girl next to our door. Check out some non-makeup looks of Bhumi Pednekar that she has slayed with a bright smile.

Bhumi Pednekar's non-makeup look:

In the below picture, Bhumi Pednekar has posed for one of her gym looks. Wearing a printed sports bra paired with long high waist tights, Bhumi gave a glimpse of her natural look. Her messy hair totally complimented her natural beauty. Take a look below:

The Bala actor has never left an opportunity to shower love on her co-stars and colleagues. Sending heartwarming wishes to her Saand Ki Aankh director, Tushar Hiranandani, Bhumi shared a picture of him along with her. Sporting a blue colour check shirt, she looked flawless without makeup. Check out below:

The Sonchiraya actor looked fresh and shined like the sun in the below picture. Giving a casual pose in a white shirt, she captioned the picture that read, 'Dreamy Sunday 💓✨ How’s Your Sunday Been?'. See the picture below:

Apart from her films, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor also tries to contribute to the environment. She posed for the below picture when she joined hands with an environmentalist to clean Versova beach. She opted for an all-blue look for it. Catch her look below:

The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor is quite active when it comes to spreading awareness about climate change. Last year, that is 2019, in September, she urged her fans, followers, and everyone to join her for a march. Bhumi shot a video to give all the necessary information about the event. She was looking stunning acing the non-makeup look. Watch it below:

