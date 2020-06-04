Bhumi Pednekar Vs Kareena Kapoor: Who Styled Graphic Tee And Denim Look Better?

When it comes to sartorial choices, Bollywood celebs are not the ones to disappoint. With the fashion police on the prowl, these celebs make sure to make heads turn with their attires. Be it western or traditional, these celebs do not fail to create a strong style statement with their attires. Graphic tees and denim are also an emerging fashion trend amongst many Bollywood stars.

Be it at the airport or for a casual film screening, these celebs often impress the fashion police by this simple yet chic sartorial choice. Here is the time when Bollywood divas like Bhumi Pednekar and Kareena Kapoor also impressed the fashion critics with their graphic tees and denim look. Take cues from Bhumi Pednekar and Kareena Kapoor to carry off the graphic tee and denim look in a vibrant and effortlessly stylish manner.

When Bhumi Pednekar and Kareena Kapoor nailed their graphic tees and denim look

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar seldom goes wrong with her sartorial choices. Along with her impeccable acting chops, the actor also manages to make heads turn with her outfits. Bhumi Pednekar made an appearance to the screening of her film Saand Ki Aankh with this tee which had the illustrations of her character, Chandro Tomar.

Bhumi Pednekar's black tee with the Saand Ki Aankh graphics is giving the look a quirky vibe. Bhumi Pednekar has opted for faded blue jeans and black heels along with the look. Her wavy locks and hoop earrings are further glamming up the look. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's outfit.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is the ultimate diva of Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor has earned that title quite literally with her stylish attires and a sassy persona. Trust Kareena Kapoor to make the graphic and tee look, effortlessly stylish. For this look, Kareena Kapoor has opted for a loose black tee with 'Guns and Roses' graphics.

The Jab We met actor has paired up the look with ripped blue jeans. Her wavy locks coupled with the white sneakers is giving the entire look fun and sporty vibe. Take a look at her picture. Who do you think carried off the graphic tee and denim look with more panache? Let us know in the comments section.

