When Kareena Kapoor Khan Stated She Won't Let Linkup Rumous With Hrithik Affect Their Bond

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor were one of the most talked-about pairs of the early 2000s. The actors did a few films together during the time, however, it was their amazing on-screen chemistry that made fans believe that there was something brewing between the two. Kareena Kapoor Khan had addressed the rumours saying that it was nothing just ‘nasty gossip’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan

While the actor appeared on a talk show, she told the host actor Simi Garewal that she gets upset when something ill is written about her. However, she added fact it is a part and parcel of the job that she has chosen. Kareena Kapoor Khan stated that there was nothing to clarify and the whole gossip was just a joke. She maintained that the pair share a great friendship and that she isn’t going to let a pierce of gossip affect her friendship with Hrithik Roshan.

While talking about the bond they share, Kareena Kapoor Khan stated that they were crazy while on the set. The duo behaved like kids and had to be told to shut up and keep quiet. Kareena Kapoor Khan also stated that she enjoys pulling Hrithik Roshan’s leg and that she is not going to start behaving differently with him because of someone else’s thoughts.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan did films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Yaadein, Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon together. Hrithik Roshan was married to his now ex-wife Suzanne Roshan when the rumours about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan made the rounds. Kareena Kapoor Khan in the throwback interview had said that she understands that if a person if famous they are going to be talked about. However, she had said that she was okay as long as her family and her close ones knew the reality.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is now married to actor Saif Ali Khan and has a son, Taimur, with him. Hrithik Roshan is separated from his wife Suzanne. The former couple has two sons Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan. Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne are often seen co-parenting their children. They have been quarantining together in the lockdown and often go to vacations together as a family.

