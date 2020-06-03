Did You Know Kareena Kapoor Khan Was The First Choice For 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'?

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is known to be the evergreen film. The film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali not only won many awards and accolades but many nominations as well. The film with a rating of 7.5 on IMDb made a box-office collection of ₹51.4 crores back then.

The 1999 film starring Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai in pivotal roles was earlier meant to cast Kareena Kapoor Khan. Here are the details on Kareena Kapoor Khan being the first choice for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and not Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first choice?

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Kareena Kapoor Khan had revealed about her being first approached for the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. If Kareena would have said yes to the film then that would have been her first debut film instead of Refugee starring Abhishek Bachchan. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan had to at that time turn down the project due to further studies.

Kareena Kapoor Khan elaborated on her at that time feeling quite young and even planning for further education which is why things could not work out with Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film follows the life of a newly-wed man who on discovering that his wife is in love with another man decides to unite them. He ignores the ridicule of the society for his actions and rather takes his wife to Italy in search of her love. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan's fans have always loved her many performances and wish to see her team up someday with the talented director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was earlier seen in films like Angrezi Medium and Good Newwz. She is all set to be next seen in Karan Johar's film Takht. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and more. Kareena is also to star in the film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film has created immense buzz and actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan have also uploaded posts on social media around the same.

