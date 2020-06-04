Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Niece Inaaya's Picture Holding 'Khan-daan' Family Tree

Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing her lockdown shenanigans on social media and the actor recently shared a priceless picture of Inaaya, showing a family tree of the ‘Khan-daan’. As seen in the picture shared, little Inaaya can be seen holding the family tree picture, which features the face cut-outs of Sharmila Tagore, Tiger Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha and Saba. Take a look at the picture shared.

The picture also features the face cut-outs of Kunal Kemmu’s parents and sister, Jyoti, Ravi and Karishma Kemmu. With the picture shared, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: “My beautiful niece ❤️❤️❤️

#FamilyForever .@sakpataudi @khemster2 @ss0176 @saraalikhan95 @iakpataudi @karishmakemmu @kemmujyoti @ravi.kemmu”. Inaaya was born in 2017 and is the daughter of Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan.

Kareena's last outing

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Angrezi Medium. Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner, Maddock Films.

What's next for Kareena?

Kareena Kapoor will also be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht, which follows the story of lust for power and throne between family members. As per reports, Kareena will be seen as Jahanara Begum onscreen. Reportedly, Kareena is also currently in talks for a sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

Kareena will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the Hindi remake of the blockbuster Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles. Reportedly, the makers have managed to rope in actors Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh to play prominent roles in the film.

