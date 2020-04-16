Bhumi Pednekar Will Interview Sri Sri Ravishankar To Promote Mental Wellness

Like many other Bollywood superstars, Bhumi Pednekar is also trying to spread awareness about COVID-19 during the lockdown. Bhumi Pednekar is now planning to interview the renowned spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The two will discuss mental health and how to stay positive during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Sri Sri Ravishankar is one of the most renowned spiritual leaders in the world and he is also the founder of the Art of Living Foundation. Bhumi Pednekar will soon be interviewing Sri Sri Ravishankar to discuss the importance of mental health during the Coronavirus lockdown and the economical repercussions that will follow it.

Bhumi Pednekar stated that at a time like this, you need to be deeply connected with your inner self, so as to overcome the depression and anxiety caused by the Coronavirus lockdown. Bhumi Pednekar revealed that she wanted to talk to Sri Sri Ravishankar, as his humanitarian work is known worldwide. Bhumi Pednekar then added that mental health is a huge challenge for society, which is why she will discuss the topic with Sri Sri Ravishankar during the interview.

Bhumi Pednekar is also a huge activist against Climate Change. Other than mental health and the coronavirus lockdown, Bhumi Pednekar will also discuss climate change with Sri Sri Ravishankar. She will ask him about his point of view on the subject and they will also discuss possible solutions to this glaring problem faced by the world.

