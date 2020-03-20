Sri Sri Ravishankar Appeals To Citizens To Follow PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar urged citizens of India to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a 'Janta curfew' on Sunday, March 22, in order to combat the spread of coronavirus. He also appreciated the efforts taken by the authorities to fight the virus.

'Support the Janta curfew'

So far India has done extremely well in combating #coronavirus, but we have a lot to do. Let's respond to the call by Hon PM Shri @narendramodi for people's curfew on March 22. Let's also appreciate the people in essential services who are fighting this war for us. — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) March 20, 2020

The spiritual leader also called upon the citizens to appreciate the efforts taken by those in essential services who are fighting the war against him. He also urged those who could take a pay cut to take care of the daily labourers by donating or making endowments. He said that this would help in sharing economic burden equally.

I call upon those who can, to take a pay cut & form endowments together to take care of daily wage workers & low income groups in your areas so that the economic burden is shared by society locally. Let's give the assurance that there is enough humanity to take care of everyone. — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) March 20, 2020

At least 190 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with at least four reported deaths.

The Union government on Thursday announced that no international flight will be allowed to land in the country for a week from March 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, addressed the nation on the virus and asked the citizens to be vigilant and not go out unnecessarily. He called for a 'Janta curfew' on Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm in an attempt to break the contact chain amongst people. The move is also being widely touted as a testing measure for a possible curfew in the future. PM Modi also urged senior citizens to not step out of their house for the next few weeks. He also announced the formation of a COVID-19 Economic Task Force under the Ministry of Finance.

Globally, around 10,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 2,45,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

