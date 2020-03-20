The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sri Sri Ravishankar Appeals To Citizens To Follow PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

General News

More than 10,000 people have died due to Coronavirus. The virus has infected around 2,45,000 people and has spread to more than 100 countries around the world.

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sri Sri

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar urged citizens of India to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a 'Janta curfew' on Sunday, March 22, in order to combat the spread of coronavirus. He also appreciated the efforts taken by the authorities to fight the virus.

READ: PM Modi Announces Formation Of COVID-19 Economic Task Force Under Finance Ministry

'Support the Janta curfew'

The spiritual leader also called upon the citizens to appreciate the efforts taken by those in essential services who are fighting the war against him. He also urged those who could take a pay cut to take care of the daily labourers by donating or making endowments. He said that this would help in sharing economic burden equally. 

READ: BIG: P Chidambaram Backs PM Modi On Fight Against Coronavirus, Predicts Tougher Measures

At least 190 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with at least four reported deaths.

The Union government on Thursday announced that no international flight will be allowed to land in the country for a week from March 22.

READ: Air India Waives Rescheduling Charges For Booking Till May 31 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, addressed the nation on the virus and asked the citizens to be vigilant and not go out unnecessarily. He called for a 'Janta curfew' on Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm in an attempt to break the contact chain amongst people. The move is also being widely touted as a testing measure for a possible curfew in the future. PM Modi also urged senior citizens to not step out of their house for the next few weeks. He also announced the formation of a COVID-19 Economic Task Force under the Ministry of Finance.

Globally, around 10,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 2,45,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

READ: BIG: Workplaces In Mumbai, Pune & Nagpur Closed Till March 31; Details & Exemptions Here

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE