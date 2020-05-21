Bhumi With Kartik Or Nushrat With Ayushmann: Which 2019 Pair Ruled Box Office?

Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha-Kartik Aaryan are two of the most popular on-screen pairs. Both duos have worked on multiple projects. But interestingly, in 2019, Bhumi was paired opposite Kartik and Nushrat with Ayushmann. Check out which fresh pair managed to lead at the box-office.

Bhumi-Kartik vs Nushrat-Ayushmann

Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan

Ever since its inception, fans were eagerly waiting to see watch Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar along with Ananya Panday. Pati Patni Aur Woh hit the theatres on December 6, 2019. The Mudasir Aziz directorial is a story of a loving husband, who, after a few years of marriage, indulges in an extramarital affair. Bhumi was seen playing Patni and Kartik played Pati while Ananya Panday essayed Woh.

Reportedly, the film took an opening of ₹9.10 crores. The rom-com managed to collect ₹35.94 crores on its first weekend, according to the reports. Many online reports claim that Pati Patni Aur Woh has bagged around ₹117.70 crores. Though a few remarks in the trailer of the film created a buzz for all wrong reasons, after the release many critics praised the performances of the star cast.

Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana

Dream Girl turned into a delight for many Nushrat Bharucha fans as she shared the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana. Dream Girl released on September 13, 2020. Apart from Nushrat and Ayushmann, the film also featured numerous critically acclaimed actors such as Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, and Abhishek Banerjee among many others. Nidhi Bisht, a popular face of digital space, also essayed a pivotal character in the film. Movie critic Taran Adarsh called Dream Girl a complete 'winner'. In his review, he said that the film is a full-on entertainer.

The rom-com followed the story of a young man, who impersonates the female voice at a call center. Later a few of his regular callers fall in love with him and desire to marry him, thinking that he is Pooja. His world turns upside down when his fiance learns his truth. The new duo was welcomed with an open arm as the film received an estimated amount of ₹9.43 crores on its first day. According to the Box-office India's report, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial bagged ₹43.22 crores on its first weekend. The same report has stated that the film has taken a total collection of ₹139 crores.

