Bhumi Pednekar Or Kriti Sanon: Whose Chemistry With Kartik Entertained The Audience Most?

The year 2019 was quite eventful for the Hindi film industry as many films broke the box-office records and many newbies marked their debut. Apart from this, the audience also witnessed many fresh pairs such as Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, and many others. Being two of them, Bhumi Pednekar-Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-Kartik Aaryan also set the box-office on fire with their releases Pati Patni Aur Woh and Luka Chuppi respectively. Read on to know which fresh pair was commercially successful.

Bhumi Pednekar vs Kriti Sanon: Better chemistry with Kartik Aaryan

Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan

Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Bhumi, Kartik and Ananya, released on December 6, 2019. The Mudasir Aziz directorial narrated a story of a loving husband, who, after a few years of marriage, indulges in an extramarital affair. Bhumi was seen playing Patni and Kartik played Pati while Ananya Panday essayed Woh.

Reportedly, the film took an opening of ₹9.10 crores. The rom-com managed to collect ₹35.94 crores on its first weekend, according to the reports. Many online reports claim that Pati Patni Aur Woh has bagged around ₹117.70 crores. Though a few remarks in the trailer of the film created a buzz for all wrong reasons, after the release many critics praised the performances of the star cast.

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan

After giving a sleeping hit, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018, Kartik Aaryan shared the screen space with Kriti Sanon in Luka Chuppi. The film released on March 1, 2019. The plot of the film revolves around a TV reporter, who takes a trial to experience a live-in relationship. But things turn upside down when his family assumes that he is married. Kriti Sanon was playing the character of an intern while Kartik was seen playing the TV reporter.

Reportedly, the film took an opening of ₹8.01 crores. The rom-com managed ₹32.13 crores on its first weekend, according to the reports. If reports are something to go by then the Laxman Utekar directorial has bagged around ₹128.86 crores at the BO. The film not only received a positive response from the audience, but the critics also appreciated the makers and actors for the performances.

