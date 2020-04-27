Bhumi Pednekar Introduces #PednekarKePed, Shares Pics Of Homegrown Veggies And Fruits

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Bhumi Pednekar is making some great use of this time. The actor has decided to grow nutritious vegetables and fruits at home. During this time when the vegetables and fruits are not easily available, what could be better than being able to eat the fruits and veggies from your home garden? Bhumi Pednekar shared the pictures on her Instagram story and is inspiring her fans to go for 'Ghar Ki Kheti'.

Bhumi Pednekar through her recent post on Instagram also introduced #PednekarKePed. In the caption of the picture, Bhumi Pednekar revealed that the plants needed months of tender love and care. The pictures have gone viral on social media and several fans are inspired by Bhumi Pednekar's idea. Bhumi Pednekar captioned the pictures as "After months of tender love & care, we present to you #PednekarKePed 🌱 #homegrown #GharKiKheti #sustainableliving".

Check out the pictures below

In the post, there are pictures of Bhumi Pednekar's homegrown vegetables like Methi, Green Chilli, Brinjal, Cholai and the fruit Strawberry. Not just fans but also director Zoya Akhtar and Ayushman Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap commented on Bhumi Pednekar's post. Zoya Akhtar commented saying "Fabulous!" and Tahira Kashyap commented "Wow wow" to which Bhumi Pednekar replied saying "it's so satisfying".

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar last featured in Vicky Kaushal starrer film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in the film horror-thriller film Durgavati. The film is the official remake of Bhaagamathie that featured Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The film is directed by G. Ashok who also directed Bhaagamathie. The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Vikram Malhotra under T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment.

