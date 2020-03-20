Bhumi Pednekar's Behind-the-scenes Pictures From Her Movie Sets Are Hard To Miss

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most versatile actors of the industry. She has proved her mettle as an amazing actor in films like Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Sonchiriya and many more. The actor is also quite active on social media. She regularly posts updates about her life on her social media. Here are some of the instances when the actor took to her Instagram to share behind-the-scenes images from her movies.

In this behind the scenes picture from the movie Sonchiriya, Bhumi Pednekar was seen posing for a selfie along with her co-actors. She was seen with Sushant Singh Rajput as another actor held clapperboard in his hand. They were seen posing on a boat.

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram to share this behind the scenes picture from her movie, Saand Ki Aankh. In the movie, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu play the character of two shooters.

This picture is also from the movie Saand Ki Aankh. In the movie, she plays the character of Chandro Tomar. She posed with the incredible shooter Chandro Tomar in the picture with costume and makeup. Real and reel life shooter dadis were all smiles as they posed for this picture.

Bhumi Pednekar shared this picture on her Instagram to mark one year of the movie Sonchiriya. She was seen in character from the movie as she stood in front of a cameraman with a kid. She also penned down a heartfelt note in the caption as she talked about her experience and movie.

