Bhumi Pednekar’s Full-sleeves Outfits To Take Inspiration From | See Pictures

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. Here's how Bhumi is slaying her full-sleeves outfits and setting the internet on fire. Read-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
bhumi pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. Having done films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sandh Ki Aankh, and more, the actor has successfully made a unique place of her own in Bollywood. Along with being a versatile actor, Bhumi Pednekar is also an internet sensation today. The actor has 4.3 million followers on her official Instagram handle. Here are the full-sleeves outfits of Bhumi Pednekar that one can take cue from. Read ahead to know more-

Bhumi Pednekar’s full-sleeves outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar is seen posing in a grey and black three-piece pant suite. The actor has worn a high-waist grey pant with a black crop top. She has worn a cropped grey blazer, that is full-sleeves. She has opted for black pumps and left her wavy hair open. 

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Shows How To Accessorise Casual Outing Dresses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi has worn a blue coloured ethnic outfit, with multi-coloured print all over it. The actor has worn a kurta and a full length, full-sleeves jacket on top. 

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Shares 'paranoia' Updates As She Travels Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar is seen wearing a white shirt with balloon sleeves, tucked inside a high waist blue shimmery skirt. She has worn white heels and left her wavy hair open. Bhumi Pednekar has opted for nude makeup.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Shows How To Ace Your Casual Outfits With Accessories

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar wore a bronze coloured, V-neck dress with a thigh-high with balloon sleeves.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Shares A Warm Camaraderie With THESE People From Bollywood

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar is posing in a ldeep V-neck dress with balloon sleeves. The actor wore silver heels and left her wavy hair open. Bhumi has applied nude and glossy makeup.

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
