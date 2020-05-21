Bhumi Pednekar's BTS Pics From 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' Fans Must Check Out

Bhumi Pednekar, last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship has a slew of movies in her kitty. However, one among the many is Lipstick Under My Burkha fame Alankrita Srivastava's upcoming film. The film titled Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare stars Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sen Sharma in the lead. Reportedly, the upcomer will narrate the tale of two cousins, who share a love-hate relationship. Here are some behind the scenes (BTS) pictures from the sets of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

The shooting of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare was reportedly started in 2018 and has reportedly ready to hit the marquee. However, the makers of the Bhumi Pednekar starrer are waiting for the right time to release the upcomer, revealed director in a recent interview. The movie that also features Kubbra Sait, Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar and Karan Kundra was recently premiered at the Busan International Film Festival.

The Bhumi Pednekar starrer is reported to be extensively shot in Greater Noida. The forthcoming movie is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures. Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Ashok G's Durgavati.

The movie, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi in the lead, is the remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie (2018). The forthcoming movie is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra under their respective banners T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment. Besides the upcomer, Bhumi Pednekar has a slew of movies in her kitty. She is reportedly preparing for Karan Johar's Takht. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles.

Thereafter, Bhumi Pednekar also has the sequel of 2018's Badhaai Ho. The sequel titled Badhaai Do will bring together Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar for the first time on screen. The upcomer directed by Harvarshadhan Kulkarni will see Rajkummar Rao essaying the role of a Delhi cop, and Bhumi Pednekar will essay the role of a PT teacher. The movie is currently in the scripting stage and will soon go on floors after the lockdown ends.

