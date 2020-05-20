When Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushmann Khurrana Shared Quirky Memories On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

While promoting Bala, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam visited Kapil Sharma's talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The trio's appearance on the show added immense laughter to the episode. Ayushmann Khurrana shared his quirky childhood memory, read ahead to know more.

Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann and Yami Gautam on TKKS -

Bala's cast ensemble, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann and Yami were spotted on The Kapil Sharma Show, promoting their comedy flick, Bala. During the episode, Kapil Sharma shared an adorable and funny story from his childhood where he was dressed in a frock. This reminded the Dream Girl star Ayushmann Khurrana of a quirky incident. He shared that his mother was expecting a daughter and as he did not fulfill the wish, Ayushmann's mother dressed him as a girl when he was young. He also revealed that his mother still has his pictures in a frock.

On The Kapil Sharma Show, while Ayushmann Khurrana stunned in white co-ord outfit paired with a black tee, Bhumi Pednekar was seen in a brown netted maxi dress and Yami Gautam in a black off-shoulder and thigh slit dress. In the episode, the star cast, along with the audience discussed the reasons for not getting married or difficulties related to it. Many fans and guests talked about their funny stories related to marriage.

In the same episode, Kapil Sharma also shared his experience of meeting Bhumi Pednekar for the first time. Kapil said he met Bhumi during an award ceremony in Delhi. He further funnily explained Bhumi Pednekar's reaction. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutant Bhumi Pednekar revealed that Kapil commented and made fun of everyone they knew.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar have churned out four movies together. Talking about the duo's chemistry, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are considered to be one of the best on-screen couples to date. Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana. The pair have delivered blockbusters like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Savdhan and Bala. The Saand Ki Aankh actor Bhumi also played a cameo in Ayushmann's last movie release, Shubh Mangal Jyada Saavdhan.

