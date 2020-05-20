Bhumi Pednekar Or Kriti Sanon: Whose Chemistry With Sushant Singh Rajput Impressed Fans?

Movies have the power the influence people everywhere. Every year, Bollywood has many movies in store for the audiences which belong to different genres and subjects. Promising actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon have impressed the audiences with their movies and acting prowess. Both the divas have shared screen space with versatile actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Have a look at whose chemistry was much loved by the fans and how they reviewed their movies.

Kriti Sanon & Sushant Singh Rajput

Raabta

Raabta is a 2017 romantic-action movie helmed by Dinesh Vijan. The movie stars Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles while Varun Sharma and Rajkumar Yadav are essaying supporting roles. The plot of Raabta revolves around the life of Shiv and Saira who share an inseparable connection. The movie unveils how Saira crosses path with a reincarnated lover from her previous lifetime.

According to Box Office India, the movie was made on a budget on a budget of ₹47,00,00,000 and managed to gross around ₹29,94,00,000 in India. Upon its release, Raabta received a lukewarm critic reception and underperformed at the box office. A reputed news portal said about the movie that if only sparks flew organically, it would have been easier to make a connection with this epic tale of love.

Bhumi Pednekar & Sushant Singh Rajput

Sonchiriya

Sonchiriya is a 2019 action movie helmed by Abhishek Chaubey. The movie stars Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role while Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana appeared in supporting roles. The plot of Sonchiriya presents a rooted tale set in Chambal. The movie unveils the story of a legion of dreaded, warring dacoits who once terrorized the Indian heartlands.

Sonchiriya was made on a budget of ₹28,00,00,000 but could only earn ₹6,58,00,000 in India according to BO India. Although the film didn’t perform well commercially, it received positive reviews from critics. Several reputed critics reviewed the movie as a gripping, tense and with an unpredictable storyline. Expert Taran Adarsh reportedly said that Sonchiriya is a well-made movie but it caters to a niche audience.

