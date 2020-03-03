Bhumi Pednekar's Photos That Prove She Can Rock Any Maxi Dress, See Pics

Bhumi Pednekar has proved her acting merit with films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Sonchiriya, etc. Bhumi Pednekar is a terrific actor and also a very devoted fashionista. She sets fashion trends with everything she dons, check out her best pictures slaying stunning maxi dresses from Bhumi Pednekar Instagram handle.

Times when Bhumi Pednekar slayed stunning maxi dresses:

Bhumi Pednekar looks ravishing in the above picture. The actor dons a beautiful sleeveless beige maxi dress with a plunging neckline. Bhumi Pednekar paired the outfit with loose hair and minimal makeup and wore classy black strappy shoes with it.

Bhumi Pednekar Instagram has multiple such pictures of the actor where she strikes such a confident pose. Bhumi Pednekar can be seen wearing a maroon ankle-length maxi dress with a stylish belt at the waist. She paired this stunning outfit with a silver necklace and bangles, loose hair, and simple make up.

Bhumi Pednekar looks carefree in the above picture donning a teal maxi dress. She left her hair loose and wore subtle makeup and classy ornaments on her hands.

The Saandh Ki Aankh actor looks breathtaking in the above pictures. These photos of Bhumi Pednekar show her rocking the two black maxi dress looks effortlessly. She kept her hair loose for both the looks and also applied very subtle makeup to keep things simple in both these.

