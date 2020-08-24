Bhumi Pednekar's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations At Home Include Virtual Aarti; See Posts

Bhumi Pednekar recently took to Instagram to share details about her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home. She posted a bunch of pictures from her Ganpati celebrations revealing the decoration and a small Ganesha idol that sat in it. She also revealed how she has been participating in aartis happening in different parts of the country, through a computer screen. Her devotion and responsible behaviour during the ongoing pandemic have been appreciated by her fans in the comments section.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Ganesha mandap

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently revealed how she has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi while being settled at home. She posted a bunch of pictures from the Ganesh mandap which has been set up at home. A small Ganesh idol can be seen kept on a silver pedestal with proper flower decorations around it. The actor has used silverware with the setup which goes well with every other piece of decoration. Bhumi Pednekar can also be seen sitting next to the mandap praying in devotion. She has also posted a picture of the modak that has been made at home as a prasad or offering.

In the caption for the post, actor Bhumi Pednekar has written down two lines from Lord Ganesh prayers while wishing her followers a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Have a look at the pictures posted by the actor here.

Bhumi Pednekar also shared on her social media, how she has been managing to be a part of aartis being held at her relatives’ place. She posted a video of herself and her sister who has been on a video call with their families who are in different parts of the country. They could be seen singing bhajans while the aartis happen on the screen.

In the caption for the post, she also mentioned how Ganesh Chaturthi in the time of a pandemic has been going for them. She also wrote that though they were far from each other, they felt quite connected through technology. Have a look at the video from Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Bhumi Pednekar’s followers can be seen wishing her a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. A few people have also thanked her for the virtual darshan that she has provided them with. Have a look at few of the comments on her post here.

