Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Madras High Court Allows Individuals To Install, Immerse Idols

The High Court of Madras, in its ruling on Friday, had vindicated the decision of the TN government, that sought to ban the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The individuals will be allowed to install and immerse the idols within the state," said a division bench, consisting of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice R Hemalatha, while disposing of petitions that had challenged the decisions TN government to ban the celebrations.

While hearing the petitions from all the sides on Friday, the state government, in its submission mentioned that "there probably is no possible manner to relax the ban over the celebrations".

The High Court, however, did request the state government "to search for a manner that would probably favor the artisans and craftspersons, who may have to face phenomenal losses if the celebration in the state is banned completely.

Earlier, the government had banned any installation and worship of idols in public places, in order to keep the pandemic at bay.

BJP threatens, says "will defy the orders"

Earlier, when the AIADMK had decided to ban any kind of processions during the festival, the BJP unit of the state had criticised the same.

"The state government had banned the celebrations of a festival important to the people of the Hindu faith, whereas Karnataka and Maharashtra, which have more cases have allowed the same," alleged the Tamil Nadu BJP.

How have the other states been observing the festival?

In the state of Maharashtra, which presently has the highest number of active cases in the nation, Ajit Pawar, the deputy CM has requested people to celebrate the festival in a small scale and observe all the rules of social distancing at all times.

In the national capital, CM Arvind Kejriwal has banned any kind of pandals within the city. Immersion of idols, in the river Yamuna, or any other public water body shall be completely banned, and any defaulter shall have to pay a fine of Rs 50,000.

In the state of Goa, the government had decided to issue a code of procedures to celebrate the festival. People have been forbidden to organise celebrations of any kind of public processions and maintaining social distancing at all times.

In the state of Telangana, the minister of Endowments, A Indrakaran Reddy, has requested the commonfolk to celebrate any festival, while keeping in mind the norms of social distancing.

(With Inputs From ANI and PTI)