Virat Kohli Sends Out Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes Amid Pandemic, Prays For Strength

With the festival of Lord Ganesha back, festivities celebrating the occasion have already begun. The festival, which marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha is celebrated amidst much fanfare all across India. However, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are bound to be subdued this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, several Indian cricketers took to social media to send out their wishes.

Also Read: Virat Kohli NOT Seated In Business Class As RCB Leave For Dubai To Play IPL 2020

Virat Kohli wishes fans Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

Ahead of IPL 2020 UAE, India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to wish everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. The cricketer wrote that he prays Lord Ganesha protects everyone in these difficult moments. In addition to wishing everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, Kohli wrote that he hopes everyone has a great day with their loved ones and stays safe.

May Lord Ganesha protect us in these difficult moments. 🙏 Wishing you a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Stay safe and have a great day with your loved ones.✨ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 22, 2020

Also Read: When Kohli, Jadeja, Sreesanth Were At The Receiving End Of Dhoni's Sarcasm; Watch Video

Several fans replied back to Virat Kohli’s Ganesh Chaturthi message as well. Some fans even shared the cricketer’s edited pictures with Lord Ganesha to wish the cricketer. Cricket fans also took the opportunity to express their excitement at seeing Virat Kohli feature in IPL 2020.

Wish you @imVkohli and your family a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

May Lord Ganesh always shower His blessings on you 🙏 — Uday Mehta (@Uday_B_Mehta) August 22, 2020

The cricketer had recently shared a picture of himself from Dubai after he flew in a private chartered plane without his teammates. Media reports had revealed that the RCB captain flew to Dubai directly from Mumbai due to bio-safety issues. The batsman will now link up with his teammates as RCB begin training for IPL 2020. According to the rules, all players will remain in isolation for six days in Dubai. The players will only be allowed to resume training after the required rounds of COVID-19 tests are completed.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Virat Kohli On RCB Captain's Latest Post After Arriving In Dubai

Other cricketers welcome Lord Ganesha

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! 🙏

May Lord Ganesha shower us all with his blessings & this festival brings love, joy and celebrations for you and your family!💛#ganpatibappamorya 🐘 pic.twitter.com/FZbYo7MKZx — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 22, 2020

Aside from Virat Kohli, several cricketers took to social media to wish everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who will be seen playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL shared a picture of Lord Ganesha along with his wishes. In the message, the cricketer wished wisdom, prosperity and happiness to everyone.

CSK batsman Suresh Raina, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket shared a poster and a happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 message as well. The batsman tweeted that he prays Lord Ganesha showers everyone with blessings and that Ganesh Chaturthi brings joy, love and celebration for all families. Several other cricketers who will be seen in IPL 2020 UAE, such as Harbhajan Singh and KL Rahul took to the social media platform to make their wishes as well.

Wishing you all a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi filled with great health, joy and prosperity.🙏

Stay safe. — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 22, 2020

Also Read: Virat Kohli Jets Into Dubai In Exclusive Charter Flight As Rest Of RCB Squad Touches Base

Image Courtesy: Instagram/virat.kohli