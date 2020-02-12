Bhumi Pednekar's Movies On Netflix That Are A Must Watch

Bhumi Pednekar is currently one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. The actor has given back-to-back hit movies. She has always surprised her audience with her impressive acting skills. Bhumi Pednekar has never disappointed her fans since her very first movie.

After her last movie next to Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh, she is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Durgavati which is expected to hit the screens this year.

Movies featuring Bhumi Pednekar that are available on Netflix

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film features Bhumi Pednekar opposite to Akshay Kumar released in the year 2017. The film revolves around the story of a woman who threatens to leave her husband if he does not install a toilet in their house. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha highlights a social issue about the inaccessibility of toilets in India and the repercussions it has on the lives of those living in the remote, rural parts of India. The film was highly appreciated by the audience as well as critics. The film is written by Siddharth Singh.

Lust Stories

Lust Stories is a 2018 Netflix original anthology film. The film consists of four short films directed by popular Bollywood directors like Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. The second short film from the series stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. In the film, Bhumi Pednekar is portraying the role of a housemaid Sudha.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar the short film is very sensitive. In the film, Sudha is shown to be in a passionate relationship with the owner Ajit whose role is essayed by Neil Bhoopalam. Bhumi's acting in the film was very well received by the audience. The film is a must-watch for all of Bhumi Pednekar's fans.

