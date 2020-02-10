Dwayne Johnson's Tattoos On His Instagram Could Be An Inspiration For Your Next Tattoo

Dwayne Johnson popularly known as The Rock is a professional wrestler, actor and producer. Dwayne Johnson likes to represent his life beliefs through his tattoos. The Rock is mostly seen flaunting his tattoos in his workout videos on Instagram. In an interview with a news publication, Dwayne Johnson once said that the story of the tattoos on his chest and arm is an elaborate story in itself.

The Rock also said that those tattoos represent all the thing that are important to him. He also added that those tattoos are also about the things that he loves and he is passionate about. Dwayne Johnson has left no stones unturned in inspiring his fans through his workout videos on Instagram. He is mostly seen showing off his tattoos in his motivational workout videos.

Check out Dwayne Johnson's super cool tattoos

In a scene from Hobbs and Shaw. Dwayne Johnson shared a BTS from the movie. In the video, The Rock is happily showing off his tattoos.

Here are the times when Dwayne Johnson flaunted his tattoos on his Instagram account.

On the work front, Dwayne Johnson will be next seen in Jungle Cruise. The film is slated to release on July 24 this year. Jungle Cruise will also be featuring Emily Blunt, Lily Houghton and Jack Whitehall in the lead roles.

