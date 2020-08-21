Bhumika Chawla Turns 42; Here Is The 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' Star's Massive Net Worth

Actor Bhumika Chawal, who was born on August 21, 1978, in Delhi, has worked in numerous Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi films. The actor kick-started her career in 1998 with ad films and Hindi music video albums. Later, in 1999, she appeared in the Zee TV series Hip Hip Hurray. Here's a look at Bhumika Chawla's net worth.

Bhumika Chawla's net worth

As per the report of Trendcelebsnow, Bhumika Chawla's net worth for the year 2018 was estimated to be Rs 7 crore ($1 Million). The website has also reported that the net worth for the year 2019 is speculated to be around Rs 7 crore to Rs 37 crore ($1 Million to $5 Million). Chawla's net worth is contributed to by her appearances in films and several other events. Born in a family with an army background, the actor completed her early schooling in several parts of India.

After completing her education in Delhi, she moved to Mumbai in 1997. Another website by the name NetWikiInfo has stated that in 2017, her total assets were worth around Rs 14 crore ($2,50,000). On the personal front, she married a Yoga teacher Bharat Thakur in 2007, whom she reportedly dated for a long time.

Bhumika Chawla movies

The 42-year-old actor initially worked in the Telugu film industry and added some of the hits, such as Yuvakudu and Khushi, in her repertoire. Her other hit Telugu project includes Okkadu, Badri, Roja Kottam and Missamma, among many others. Later, in 2003 she marked her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Tere Naam.

Her performance in the film helped her to bag a few more Hindi films such as Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, Silsilay, and Run. In 2008, she appeared in the Punjabi film industry alongside Gurdas Maan in Yaariyan. She also played the character of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's on-screen sister in 2016's release MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

As Bhumika Chawla turned 42 on August 21, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Fans flooded the micro-blogging site, Twitter, and shared stills from her movies and penned birthday wishes for Chawla. Twitterati praised her past performance and expressed that they would like to see her more on the screen.

