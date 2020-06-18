Salman Khan With Preity Zinta Or Bhumika Chawla: Which Pair Have Better Chemistry?

Salman Khan has been in Bollywood for more than three decades. During his successful career, the actor has worked with almost every leading female actor from Bollywood. Preity Zinta and Bhumika Chawla are two leading Bollywood actors whose chemistry with Salman Khan is widely appreciated. Having said that, let's take a look at which of these actors' on-screen chemistry with Salman Khan impressed fans the most.

also read | Daisy Shah or Sneha Ullal: Whose chemistry with Salman Khan impressed fans?

Salman Khan with Preity Zinta

Salman Khan and Preity Zinta are been in Bollywood for decades now. The duo was first seen together in Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. The romantic comedy film directed by Raj Kanwar also features Rani Mukerji. Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega was the third consecutive hit between Khan and Nadiadwala as well as one of the year's top-earning films with a gross of ₹369.5 million worldwide. The film was well-received by the critics, especially the performances of the three leads were appreciated.

Later in 2001, Salman Khan and Preity came back together in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. This film also stars Rani Mukerji. Here, Preity falls in love with Salman Khan as she carries the surrogate baby of Salman and Rani. The film garnered mostly mixed to positive reviews, with critics praising the unique chemistry between Salman Khan and Preity Zinta.

also read | Salman Khan and Aaditya Thackeray provide safety gear to 1800 passengers for their journey

In 2004, Salman Khan was seen sharing screen space with Preity and Bhumika Chawla, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa. It is the remake of an English movie Return to Me (2000), starring David Duchovny and Minnie Driver. Salman and Preity Zinta's chemistry was again seen in Heroes. Released in 2008, it grossed $326,425 in its opening week. It was an above-average performer at the box office. In 2006, Salman Khan played Preity Zinta's husband in Jaan-E-Maan. The film gained mixed reviews.

Salman Khan with Bhumika Chawla

Satish Kaushik introduced Bhumika Chawla opposite Salman Khan in Tere Naam. Released in 2003, Tere Naam's total gross was ₹24.54 crores worldwide. Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla's on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated in this film.

Later in 2004, Bhumika Chawla again shared screen space with Salman Khan in Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa. The film features Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Bhumika Chawla, Delnaaz Paul, Riya Sen and Helen. Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa did not do well at the box office and was declared as a flop.

also read | Salman Khan's hit song 'Awara' from the film 'Dabangg 3' and its making: WATCH

also read | Salman Khan's memorable collaborations with Ali Abbas Zafar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.