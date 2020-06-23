Bhumika Chawla Urges Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans To Pray For His Soul And Not Blame People

About a week after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star has spoken up. Sushant’s co-star Bhumika Chawla, who plays the role of the actor’s sister in the movie, stated that people should ''respect a soul that is gone''. Check out the post shared by the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Bhumika Chawla on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bhumika Chawla on Monday stated that Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have been pointing fingers at nepotism as well as his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Chawla shared a lengthy post urging his fans to care for those in need. While sharing a picture from their film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story she penned down a lengthy post on her social media.

Bhumika Chawla wrote a note to Sushant Singh Rajput and began the post with 'Dear Sushant'. She further mentioned that the cause of his death remains unknown and that he took it away with him when he left us. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor mentioned that the 'secret' is gone forever and is buried deep inside Sushant's heart and mind.

In the light of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bhumika Chawla asked her fans to take care of themselves and the people around them. She further added that there is no use blaming a person or a bunch of people for the demise of the actor. She said that there is a rage amongst the people and hence they are 'mudslinging'. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Bhumika Chawla urged her fans to 'respect a gone soul' and to keep moving forward.

Towards the end of her social media post, Bhumika Chawla stated that people should not blame anyone and that they should respect others. Bhumika Chawla throughout the post emphasised on the power of prayer and urged her fans to pray not only for Sushant Singh Rajput but also for themselves and for the children. In her post, she mentioned, "LET THE industry find a solution within itself and not do public discussions on public domains." [sic]

Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly died by suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He made his Bollywood debut with the Abhishek Kapoor-directorial Kai Po Che. Sushant's career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, an adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

