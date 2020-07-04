Bhumika Chawla Bids Final Adieu To Sushant, Says 'I Still Wake Up Thinking Of You'

Bollywood actor, Bhumika Chawla was Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. It seems she is yet to come to terms with the sad demise of Sushant. Recently she penned a heartfelt note to the late actor bidding a "final adieu". Here's what she said.

Bhumika Chawla's final goodbye to Sushant Singh Rajput

On Bhumika Chawla's Instagram, the actor penned a long, heartfelt note for her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. She started her note saying that it has been 20 days since the demise of her co-star and she still wakes up thinking about him. She also said that she had shared a brief screenspace together but still "associated together".

Bhumika Chawla, in the caption, also surmised what must have been the reason for Sushant Singh Rajput's depression. If it was personal, she felt he should have talked to someone about it. If it was something professional, according to her he had already done a number of "good films". She continued her caption saying, "YES I AGREE it’s not easy to survive here — I am not talking of insider or outsiders — IT IS WHAT IT IS — yes if I have to connect with someone even after having done 50 plus films it ain’t easy — but I am still grateful. I am doing work — maybe I just choose to work on this perspective — constantly pushing myself to think and believe good" (sic).

Bhumika Chawla also talked about her experience as an actor in the note. She said that there are times when she has called or messaged people from the industry and found them to be really warm. But she also encountered people who brushed her aside or refused to acknowledge her. But the world is full of all sort of people and "THERE are most who will respect you always but rare few when they need you they come to you - but when you drop a tinkle saying you would love to work together with them, they say we will see.... or smile it off (though I never believed in doing that earlier, I did in the last few years make an effort — that’s what life is — nothing comes without effort and hard work)" (sic).

Bhumika Chawla ended her note thanking God for everything. She said that it was ok if one "doesn't fit the bill". Bhumika also added, "and finally if there is any thing more to you going than professional disappointment, or depression cause of various reasons —- YEH SHAHAR HAME HAMARE SAPNE DETA HAI, Naam deta hai... kabhi Kabhi Gumnaam bhi karta... lakho ki aabadi mein kuch TANHA BHI KARTA HAI.... if there was anything more I hope we come to know what it was... until then FINAL GOODBYE .... PRAYERS FOR YOU - wherever you are and prayers for your family" (sic).

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bhumika Chawla had also shared another post where she talked about him. In the post, she requested everyone to pray for him rather than speculate about the cause of his death. Take a look:

As mentioned earlier, Bhumika Chawla shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in the critically acclaimed film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The movie is based on the life of former Indian skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni where Sushant played the titular role and Bhumika essayed the role of Dhoni's elder sister. The rest of MS Dhoni movie's cast includes Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher and others.

