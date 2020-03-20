Amitabh Bachchan's Inspirational Dialogues From His Movies 'Black', 'Baghban' & 'Waqt'

Amitabh Bachchan is a Bollywood megastar who has lived a long journey of almost five decades in the film industry. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan known for carving a niche for himself and becoming the legendary actor that he is today, he is also known for gaining a huge fandom and following for his words. He has also become an inspirational icon for people with his motivational and positive words. The Sholay actor has marked several emotional and motivational movies that created a strong buzz in Bollywood. Having said so, let's take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's inspirational dialogues and monologues from his Bollywood busters - Black, Baghban and Waqt: The Race Against Time.

Black -

Life is an ice-cream. Enjoy it before it melts

The alphabets of the world start with A, B, C, D, E but yours start with B, L, A, C, K -- Black

Baghban -

Ek baap agar apne bete ki zindagi ka pehla kadam uthane mein uski madad kar sakta hai ... toh wahi beta apne baap ke aakhri kadam uthane mein usse sahara kyun nahi de sakta?

Maa baap zindagi ke pedh ki jadh hai

Pyaar Hin Toh Oh Jaadu Hai, Jo Umar Bhar Jawan Banaye Rakhta Hai

Waqt: The Race Against Time -

Mere gale lagaya galti se, mujhse daddy karke pukar diya galti se, tujhe tere daddy se kitna pyaar hai uska bhi dyaan de diya kar...

Adi, beta tum theek keh rahe ho. Mene bhaut jayti ki hai tumhare sath. Tumhare bigdne me sabse bada haat mera tha, I except it. Tuhjhe sudharne ke liye mujhe aur dheeraj se kaam karna chaiye tha, tujhe aur waqt dena chaiye tha.... Waqt dene ke liye, waqt hona bhi toh chaiye mere pass.

