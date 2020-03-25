Amitabh Bachchan And Manmohan Desai’s Films That Define Glorious Days Of Cinema

Bollywood has time and again witnessed the combination of a maverick filmmaker and a prolific actor who have together weaved magic on-screen. Amitabh Bachchan was one such actor who has worked with several distinguished filmmakers in his glorious career in the film industry. But if there is one director with whom Amitabh Bachchan's collaboration has been most talked about, it is veteran director Manmohan Desai.

Manmohan Desai has churned out several successful films that were known to be larger than life and provide wholesome entertainment. The director has joined hands with Amitabh Bachchan several times and together they have given several blockbuster films. Here are some of the best films of Amitabh Bachchan and Manmohan Desai.

Famous films of Amitabh Bachchan and Manmohan Desai

Parvarish

The 1977 film Parvarish starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shammi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. Parvarish proved to be a huge Diwali blockbuster and the songs became a huge hit too. Parvarish is also touted to be one of the most successful movies of Amitabh Bachchan and Manmohan Desai.

Mard

Mard is another blockbuster film of Amitabh Bachchan and Manmohan Desai. Mard also showcased the lovely chemistry between Amitabh Bachchan and Amrita Singh. Mard had also managed to strike a chord with the audience due to the patriotic storyline.

Amar Akbar Anthony

This movie is considered to be one of the most loved and entertaining films of all times. Alongside Big B, it also starred veteran actors like Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Kapoor and Parveen Babi. Even the title track of the movie remains one of the favourites amongst the listeners.

Naseeb

This film had a star-studded star cast comprising of Big B, Rishi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini. This 1981 film was written by the late veteran actor Kader Khan. The hit soundtrack was composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal.

