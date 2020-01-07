Bigg Boss 13: Hiten Tejwani To Shefali Bagga; Contestants Who Were Voted Out By Inmates

Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing several headlines with each passing episode. The show has witnessed many controversies and nasty altercations between the contestants which have kept the viewers hooked. This season has also become one of the most popular seasons of the show and the makers have also extended it for more five weeks.

However, as the show is inching towards the finale, it is inevitable that many contestants will see their journey coming to an end inside the house. But there are some contestants who were evicted from the show because of the other housemates and not due to the audience's votings.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Reveals Sidharth Shukla Is Using Shehnaaz Gill For The Game?

Here are the contestants who were evicted by the other housemates from the show

Shefali Bagga

The recent contestant to be evicted from the show, Shefali was touted to be one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 13. However, she was soon evicted from the show due to less number of votes. But she once again entered the show as a wild card contestant. But it seems like her comeback on the show did not work wonders for her game in the house and was chosen to be eliminated by all the other contestants who chose to save Madhurima Tuli instead.

Himanshi Khurrana

This Punjabi actor and singer, known for her ugly controversy with Shehnaaz Gill, entered the house as a wild card contestant. But she managed to make a mark on the show, going beyond her fight with Shehnaaz and her strong bond with contestant Asim Riaz was also appreciated by the fans. However, even her Bigg Boss journey came to an end very soon. When the housemates were given an option to chose between her and Shefali Jariwala, the housemates decided to evict Himanshi instead from the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Creates A Rift Between Arti Singh And Shehnaaz Gill?

Hiten Tejwani

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor is still touted as one of the most dignified and calm-headed contestants to grace the controversial show. The show has several contestants losing their cool and showcasing their ugly side but Hiten was one of the contestants during Bigg Boss 11 who managed to be level headed till the end.

So, it was inevitable that the housemates were in a fix when they were asked to choose between him and Priyank Sharma to be evicted in the house. The other contestants chose to save Priyank Sharma instead of him which also disappointed him reportedly.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Has Sidharth Shukla Turned Bitter Towards Shehnaaz? This Statement Proves So

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.