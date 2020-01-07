Bigg Boss 13: Has Sidharth Shukla Turned Bitter Towards Shehnaaz? This Statement Proves So

With each passing day, Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be interesting and exciting. Just after last night’s twist where Madhurima Tuli was nominated for hitting Vishal Aditya Singh for the next two weeks, things have drastically changed inside the house. In the upcoming episode of the Bigg Boss tonight, viewers can expect more drama between Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma. In the last episode, Shehnaaz was seen losing control over herself after Sidharth teased and called her jealous of Mahira Sharma.

According to the promo of the upcoming episode, tonight, Shehnaaz will bring a twist as she turns game-changer during the nominations. She is seen refusing to save Mahira from the nominations. Shehnaaz is also seen lashing out on housemates for trying to convince her to save Mahira. Paras and Mahira are seen getting angry over Shehnaaz’s changed behaviour. In the preview of the promo video, it is also seen that Sidharth and Paras are sitting together and discussing the nominations. Paras is seen telling Sidharth that Shehnaaz has become very rude now with everyone and is behaving very weirdly.

Sidharth brushes off the topic and says it is expected of her and she is showing her real self. Later, Sidharth also makes a comment on Sana saying, ‘Aaj nahi toh kal, tutegi team’ (Today or tomorrow, Shehnaaz & her team will break), hinting at her bonding with Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai. Now, it will be interesting to see how the equation between Sidharth, Shehnaaz and Paras changes post the evictions.

Shehnaaz’s friendship with Sidharth has turned sour due to their constant fights and possessiveness for each other. In the last episode, Shehnaaz also broke down after Sidharth kept teasing her by taking Mahira’s name. Arti Singh and Asim Riaz were seen trying to calm her down. Shehnaaz has been called flipper from the first day by the housemates. Seems like she is changing sides again. Now viewers are eagerly waiting to see how all this will affect the equation of other housemates.

Watch promo here:

