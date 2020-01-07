Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Creates A Rift Between Arti Singh And Shehnaaz Gill?

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs inside the house for her antics. The last episode saw her going berserk as her close friend Sidharth Shukla started giving her the 'jealous' tag. It seems that Shehnaaz has decided to take the game in her hands in the upcoming episode as she refuses to save Mahira Sharma from the nominations.

This act of hers also disappoints all the other contestants. However, not only Mahira but it seems like Shehnaaz has also made Arti Singh her next target. She also refuses to save Arti from the nominations which took all the viewers by surprise as Shehnaaz and Arti share a close friendship inside the house.

Shehnaaz refuses to save Mahira Sharma from the nominations

Shehnaaz states the reason that she does not find the need to save Arti as the latter often claims that she is not afraid of nominations. Arti can be seen shocked and heartbroken by this decision of Shehnaaz and confides to Paras about this.

Paras soon reveals that he purposely suggested Arti's name as he wanted to show her that Shehnaaz would never save her too. Shehnaaz's recent behaviour has also taken a toll on her friendship with Sidharth. Paras can be seen telling Sidharth that Shehnaaz has become very rude and has been behaving with everyone in a weird manner.

Vishal and Madhurima had a bitter altercation with each other

It will be interesting to see who the housemates collectively decide to save from the nominations. The last episode also saw an ugly fight between Vishal and Madhurima wherein Madhurima hit Vishal with a sandal after a heated argument. The whole incident took place in the garden area and Vishal said that he will not even spit on a person like Madhurima. Madhurima lost her cool and went on to hit Vishal with a sandal.

Vishal became furious with this behaviour of hers and removed his mic, asking Bigg Boss to take some stern action against her. They were also called to the confession room where Vishal says that now either he or Madhurima will stay in the house. The episode ultimately saw Bigg Boss nominating Madhurima for two consecutive weeks for her misconduct as a punishment.

