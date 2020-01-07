Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Reveals Sidharth Shukla Is Using Shehnaaz Gill For The Game?

Bigg Boss 13 is steadily inching towards its finale. All the inmates are trying their best to get maximum support from the audience and their fans. The race that started between the inmates to lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy has witnessed many twists and turns along with numerous controversies. Recently, the wild card entry of the evicted contestant Shefali Bagga got evicted again for the second time from the Bigg Boss 13 house in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar. In a media interaction, she shared her experience in the house and revealed a few things about the contestants. She was also quipped on which contestant is playing the strongest and the weakest game inside the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Celebs Slam Sidharth Shukla For Harassing Shehnaaz Gill, Term It 'barbaric'

Shefali revealed that she thinks Sidharth Shukla is playing a strong game

To this, Shefali replied that she thinks Sidharth Shukla is playing the strongest game inside the house. Talking about the weakest contestant, she said that Madhurima Tuli is playing a very weak game. Shefali further spoke about contestants like Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma with whom she was also in loggerheads before exiting the house. Talking about Mahira and Paras, Shefali revealed that Mahira is brainless and is dependent on Paras and he also has a habit of bumping into issues associated with her. She also added that Paras is guiding Mahira from the start of the show. Bagga added that Paras always speaks for Mahira in any situation and helps her out. She also added that she was disappointed with Paras when he accused her of playing the 'media card'.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Creates A Rift Between Arti Singh And Shehnaaz Gill?

Shefali spoke about the Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan fiasco

It is not a hidden fact that Shefali was the one who had heard Arhaan Khan talking about Rashami Desai's bad financial phase so inevitably she was also quipped about that part. Talking about the whole Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan controversy, Shefali stated that she does not know them personally and she was not at all trapped there. However, Shefali criticized Rashami for not taking a strong stand against Arhaan even after knowing about his lies, to which she also said that this is not the mark of a strong character. She further stated that if she were in Rashami's place, she would have pulled Arhaan apart.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Has Sidharth Shukla Turned Bitter Towards Shehnaaz? This Statement Proves So

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.