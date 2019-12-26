Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Quits The Show, Vikas Gupta Makes A Teary-eyed Exit

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw all the housemates in shock when Bigg Boss announced that Devoleena Bhattacharjee will no longer be a part of the show due to her prolonged medical condition. Reportedly, doctors have advised Devoleena not to return to the show as her back injury is taking time to heal. As Devoleena will now not be a part of the show anymore, Vikas Gupta who entered as a proxy contestant for her was asked to leave the house by Bigg Boss. The housemates looked visibly upset by this news especially Rashami Desai who broke down into tears as she shared a strong bond with Devoleena.

Vikas shared a group hug with all the contestants inside the house

Vikas himself got teary-eyed as he geared up to leave the house and also called for a group hug with all the contestants. The 'mastermind' was also called into the confession room by Bigg Boss. Vikas broke down before Bigg Boss and admitted that he owes a lot to the show because Bigg Boss 11 played a significant role in shaping up his personality. Even Bigg Boss showered heaps of praises on him and said that Vikas' coming back to the show as a proxy contestant proves that he genuinely cares for the show.

Vikas also became the captain of the house within his short-lived stay

Madhurima Tuli who shared a love-hate relationship with Vikas inside the house, also jokingly added that he also lied here that he was a wild-card entry when actually he was just a proxy contestant for a fixed period of time. Vikas' entry also affected the game and he even went on to become the captain of the house. This was also the first time that a contestant who has already been a part of a previous season, re-entered the show for another season. Bigg Boss praised Vikas and said that the door of the Bigg Boss house will be open for him in the future too.

