Bigg Boss 13: A Look At Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma's Timeline In BB House

In the midst of all the drama going on in the Bigg Boss 13 house, the relation between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have started to grow to a great extent. Both the stars, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra announced that they have fallen in love with each other. They have been seen together many times which has been the hotspot for a lot of ruckus outside the house. Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend, Akanksha Puri has even threatened to break up with Paras after watching him connect with Mahira. The show’s makers also know the popularity of the two and have been promoting their show with new promos that show Paras and Mahira sharing some private moments away from the other contestants. Read more to know about the chemistry between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: BB8 Contestant Gautam Gulati Tweets THIS For Sidharth Shukla

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi Slams Rashami Desai Over Her Conduct

The relation between Paras and Mahira

The makers of the show have successfully established the two as a team but the fans feel that their chemistry is fake. The viewers think that Paras is still with his girlfriend and is just going along the fake interest in Mahira in order to win the show. Paras and Mahira got close when the latter distanced himself from Shehnaaz. He had recently stepped out of the house in order to get himself treated for his injuries. Read more to see some fans reacting to the equation between Paras and Mahira.

Fan Reactions

Look the expressions of #MahiraSharma when #ParasChhabra kissed her😘😘. Awwww😍😍😍 #MahiraSharma was looking so happy when Paras kissed her. She was blushing 🤗. Someone was and must be very jealous on seeing this😂😂. #Pahira pic.twitter.com/y6FA8zJlCQ — ParasTheWinner (@useravijit) December 22, 2019

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Loved Couple SidNaaz Fight Over Silly Things, Leaving Fans Worried

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai & Asim Riaz Are Plotting Against Sidharth Shukla? Read Details

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Spotted WITHOUT A Wig! Watch Shocking Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.