Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 25, 2019 | Celebrities Enter The BB House

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – December 25, 2019 written update

Last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 started as the captaincy task resumed and Shehnaaz Gill got into a fight with Vishal Aditya Singh. In the next round, Vikas Gupta asked which robot will be released next, but no one agreed and he said that he will pick the name in that case. He picked Mahira Sharma, however, Siddharth Shukla and a few others opposed while Asim Riaz and some others were in favour of it. Bigg Boss intervened and said that the decision had to be made, and nobody else but the scientists had to choose. However, he said that if no one released a robot, then the task will be aborted and consequences will be severed. Everyone began to discuss the game ahead and tried to come to a conclusion. In the middle of this, Shehnaaz and Paras Chhabra got into an argument over something she said, and the argument only escalated.

Bigg Boss then asked Vikas to get the final answer from the housemates, and Siddharth decided to be out from the game, releasing Shehnaaz. The next round then resumed and Asim Riaz took two beakers with him, not letting Shefali Bagga fill water. Mahira ended up hurting Arhaan Khan and Rashami pushed her away, creating chaos and more fights. Meanwhile, Paras tried to explain things to Vikas, while Rashami Desai and Mahira argued over what happened. Next up, it was time to free a robot again, and no one came to a conclusion again. Vikas was questioned for not making the right decisions and not playing by the rules. Fights only continued over the issues and Vikas then announced that the game had been aborted since no one released their robot. Bigg Boss then announced that he will make the decision ahead, and so, he made the two released robots, Vishal and Shehnaaz the next captaincy contenders. Shehnaaz hugged Siddharth and said sorry to him, while Vikas tried to put things out clearly for Rashami. Bigg Boss then announced that Devoleena Bhattacharjee will not be coming to the show after all due to her back injury, and said that her proxy, Vikas Gupta, will now be exiting the house. Vikas bid goodbye to everyone as all of them got emotional, and in the confession room, Vikas too, spoke his heart to Bigg Boss as he thanked Vikas and wished him good luck. Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira spoke about Shehnaaz, and Shehnaaz too had questions for Siddharth about the game, and Mahira.

Next morning, the housemates woke up to the song Drama Queen and also to a sweet Christmas surprise with all the decorations. Rashami and Arhaan talked about the duties and Arti Singh, while Shefali Jariwala, Paras, and Mahira spoke about Rashami and things she has said. Shehnaaz and Siddharth's banter continued and Shefali Jariwala had a good laugh.

Bigg Boss then announced the next task, the Christmas Feast challenge and announced the two teams where two members would turn into cooks and also explained the three dishes they had to cook. He also informed the housemates that with every bell, a special guest would come inside the house with points and award the team with the same, and at last, the team with maximum points would win. Asim was the sanchalak of the task and Paras tried to tease him which obviously annoyed him. In one team, Arti and Mahira did the cooking while on the other, Arhaan and Vishal did the cooking. Asim tried to put things in order, and so Siddharth got into an argument with him and asked him not to interfere, and their war of words escalated.

The first two guests were Rubina Dilaik and Nirmit Kaur, and the ladies began to ask around and all the housemates tried to sell their food. Siddharth had a fun time with the guests, while Rashami seemed to have irked Nimrit after something she said. After eating their items, all of them bargain around to get the maximum amount of money. Asim told Shefali Jariwala to not help the two cooks, and meanwhile, Siddharth again got into an argument with him.

Jay Bhanushali and Arjun Bijlani were the next guests in the house and everyone wished each other Merry Christmas. Arjun then asked Mahira to dance for him and also gave her 100 points. Jay then assigned both, Shehnaaz and Asim a task and asked them to get their dishes like they are in a 5-star hotel and speak to him in English. While Asim presented his dish, both Shehnaaz and Siddharth were right there and tried to make fun of Asim. Meanwhile, Jay told Siddharth how Shehnaaz talks to crows when Siddharth does not talk to her, and they all had a nice laugh. Later, Shehnaaz tried to present her dish in English and everyone had a fun time while Arjun joined in. Shehnaaz then said that she will also become a Naagin for him and Arjun asked her to do so, which she did. Jay asked Arti and Rashami to say 10 nice things about each other but then asked them to say 5 negative things instead and both of them listed the things down. Jay then asked Arti to give him her hairband while Arjun had a fun time with Shefali Bagga and others. Siddharth and Shehnaaz then danced with each other, and following that, Jay asked both of them to stare into each other's eyes without blinking. Jay and Arjun both asked Asim and Shehnaaz to go into the swimming pool and then give them the entire money. Just while leaving, Jay said it was his birthday and everyone then gave him birthday bombs.

The next to enter the house was Jasmin Bhasin, and she greeted Siddharth with a huge hug. Meanwhile, Rashami asked Vishal to go ahead for this one and she also greeted Rashami. While Rashami told her the menu, Siddharth took her away to their counter. After placing her order, she went to Siddharth and tried to explain things to him. Everyone had a fun time as they served her. Jasmin bid goodbye to everyone after talking about the show to Siddharth, while Rashami too, spoke about it. Bigg Boss then announced the end of the task. Siddharth and his team won the task with more points and got the hamper.

