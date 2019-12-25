Bigg Boss 13: A Look At Asim Riaz & Sidharth Shukla's Timeline In BB House

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla never had any hard feeling until Sidharth Shukla became friends with Shehnaz Gill on Bigg Boss 13. Watching this made Asim express his unhappiness and since then the two have started picking fights over smaller issues and also tried to sort out their differences. Even in a weekend episode, the duo had patched up but their situation worsened after things became worse during the Swayamvar task. The two passes some ugly comments about each other and ended up into a physical fight. The fans of Bigg Boss 13 have taken to Twitter to choose sides. Not only the viewers but former celebrities have also started giving their opinions regarding the Asim and Sidharth fight. Read more to know about the history of Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Loved Couple SidNaaz Fight Over Silly Things, Leaving Fans Worried

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi Slams Rashami Desai Over Her Conduct

Asim and Sidharth

In an episode, Asim once accused Siddharth of choking him and always getting aggressive with some of the members of the house. But Shehnaz has been on Shukla’s side. She does try to sort of the differences between them. But still, the two seem to be the hotheads of Bigg Boss while both being prominent contestants of this season. The fans of the show have started a wave of Tweets with the #sidasim. Read more to see some tweets by the fans on #sidasim.

Fan reactions

#bigboss i love sidhart and asim .Asim says anything weird heat on the moment but later he realize what happened . I really want them to play together as a friend #sidasim — James Daniel #7 (@JamesDaniel74) December 21, 2019

Also Read | Bigg Boss Eviction: How Sidharth-Paras, Rashami-Asim’s Alliance Can Impact Voting

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai & Asim Riaz Are Plotting Against Sidharth Shukla? Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.