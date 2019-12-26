Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Asks Makers To Bring Asim’s Dad On The Show; Here Is Why

Bigg Boss 13 has been grabbing many headlines due to some countless controversies amongst the contestants and such is its popularity that the makers have now extended the show for more five weeks. The new tasks every week give rise to some new reasons for the housemates to lash out at each other. The latest episode saw the Christmas task wherein both Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's team had to cook out some dishes for the guests who were about to enter the show, during which the two again engaged in a verbal spat. Asim being the sanchalak of the task, went to the opposite team to examine their activities wherein he told Shefali Jariwala to move away from the kitchen area as only two people can help in the kitchen which angered Sidharth and he told Asim that he does not have the right to intervene into the activities of the opposite team.

Gauahar Khan requested the makers to bring Asim's father on the show

The spat soon turned ugly wherein Sidharth also went on to abuse Asim along with his family. Now Bigg Boss 7 contestant and winner Gauahar Khan who is also quite vocal on the social media about the show has released a video where she can be seen indirectly lashing out at Sidharth Shukla. Gauahar shared a video on her social media where she can be seen saying that the makers should bring in Asim's father on the show during the family week. She added that she wanted to know how will they face his father inside the house.

Gauahar follows this season of Bigg Boss very closely

Gauahar is one of those celebrities who follows the show quite closely and does not mince her words while giving out her opinion on the contestants. It will be interesting to see if the makers call Asim's father during a family week inside the show. She also left a tweet wherein she urged the housemates to fight their own battles and leave each other's family members alone. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

